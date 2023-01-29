Home

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: New Zealand Tour To India Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7 PM IST January 29, Sunday

Here is the New Zealand Tour of India 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

After losing the first T20I against New Zealand team India will look to win the second game to stay in the series. The second T20I match will be played at Ekana International Stadium, Lucknow on January 29, 7 PM IST.

TOSS – The 2nd T20I match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – January 29, Sunday, 7 PM IST.

Venue: Ekana International Stadium, Lucknow.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Team

Keeper – Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Daryll Mitchell, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar , Hardik Pandya(vc)

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan(wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya©, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner©, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner