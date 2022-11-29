IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Here are the details when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online and on TV in India

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Frustrated by the fickle weather, a desperate Indian team would pray for a rain-free final ODI against New Zealand in its bid to finish on an even keel in a series that neither had context nor any major takeaways.

There is forecast of scattered showers in Christchurch and nothing can be more irritating than playing a series where the Gen-Next of Indian cricket hardly got any game time to show their prowess.

Out of five white-ball games that also includes three-match T20I series, two matches (one T20I and one ODI) didn’t yield any result and one game (T20I) was curtailed significantly and ended in a tie due to Duckworth-Lewis method.

With the series in line, Shikhar Dhawan and his men would aim to put up an impactful performance at the picturesque Hagley Oval ground, which has traditionally helped the seam bowlers and has an average score in the 230 range in the past few years.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website in India.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played on Sunday, November 26

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

What time will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start at 7:00 AM (IST).

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar