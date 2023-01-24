IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Ends Century Drought; Equals Ricky Ponting On 30 Centuries

  • Home
Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI ton since 2020 and is also his second century against New Zealand in the 50-over format.

Updated: January 24, 2023 3:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Rohit Sharma scored a century for the first time in ODIs since 2020. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma reached his 30th century in ODIs on Tuesday against New Zealand in the third and final game in Indore. The last time Rohit scored a century was against the Australian back in 2020.

With this century, the Indian captain went on level with former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on 30 ODI tons. Rohit completed his hundred on the third ball of the 26th over when he pulled Blair Tickener for a single away to deep square.

This was also his second ODI ton against New Zealand as well. However, his joy didn’t last long as the Indian captain was undone by a Mitchell Santner delivery that kept low. His 101 off 85 balls was studded with nine fours and six sixes.

Earlier, Rohit put India on the driver’s seat with a double century stand alongside Shubman Gill, who too scored a ton.

Published Date: January 24, 2023 3:18 PM IST

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 3:33 PM IST