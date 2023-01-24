Home

IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Continues Brilliant Form With Another Century Against New Zealand

Shubman Gill continued his good form with yet another century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill scored his second ton in the series against New Zealand. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

