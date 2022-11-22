live

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Score: Match Tied; India Clinch Series 1-0

LIVE India vs New Zealand T20 Score: Follow ball by ball commentary and live cricket score updates of the opening T20I at Napier. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Updated: November 22, 2022 5:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Highlights and Scores: India won the three-match series 1-0 against New Zealand after the rain-affected third T20I between the two teams ended in a tie via DLS method at the McClean Park, here on Tuesday.

The Hardik Pandya-led India had won the second T20I by 65 runs against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui after the first game between the two sides at Wellington was washed out without a ball bowled.

After New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) produced the sensational bowling performances and scalped four wickets four wickets each to bowl out Black Caps for 160 despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips

Black Caps were in a comfortable position with Conway (59 off 49) and Phillips (54 off 33) going strong but as soon as that partnership was broken it was a procession as both Siraj and Arshdeep had excellent outings with the ball especially at death overs.

Chasing a par total, India were 75/4 in 9 overs with Hardik Pandya (30 not out off 18) and Deepak Hooda (9 not out off 9) when rain stopped play. According to DLS, 76 would have been the winning score after 9 overs but they were 75 — the par score — so that game ended in a tie.

Earlier, it was Arshdeep, who provided India with an early breakthrough, packing Finn Allen for 3 in the second over of the innings. Conway and Mark Chapman, who came in as Kane Williamson’s replacement, steadied things before Siraj removed Chapman for 12, leaving 44-2 after 5.2 overs.

From there on, Conway and Phillips took their time and rebuilt the New Zealand innings. Conway looked in fine touch and crafted a fine innings, bringing up his half century in 39 balls while Phillips wasn’t at his best but he belted some much-needed boundaries and massive sixes to give the hosts’ innings a push.

With their respective fifties, Conway and Phillips stitched a crucial partnership of 86 runs for the third wicket. However, once Siraj ended the stand by removing Phillips in the 16th over, the Kiwis lost the wickets in quick succession.

Both Siraj and Arshdeep fired in tandem to lead India’s comeback as New Zealand didn’t get the momentum and suffered a collapse in the last few overs. From a well-placed at 130/2 in 15.4 overs, Kiwis managed to add only 30 runs and lost 8 wickets in the last 24 balls to get bowled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 160 all-out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37) vs India.

Live Updates

  • 4:38 PM IST

  • 4:28 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Score: Right then, that is it from the game. The rain gods interrupt and the game ends with a tie. India have won the series by 1-0 and skipper Hardik Pandya picks up the T20I series trophy. We will be back with more cricketing action as both sides will face each other in a three-match ODI series starting on 25th November at 7.00 am IST (1.30 am GMT). Do join us early for the build-up as well. Till then, take care and goodbye.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India’s captain, Hardik Pandya says that they would have liked to win the game but it is how it is, and is happy. Adds that he felt that offense is the defense on this wicket and the opposition had bowlers with great skills so he wanted to put them under pressure. Says that a game like this would have been a good test for their middle order but it wasn’t meant to be. Ends by saying that he will now fly home, relax and watch the upcoming ODI series.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: New Zealand needed early wickets and they got just that inside the Powerplay as stand-in skipper Tim Southee went bang, bang with the ball. There were however a couple of costly overs which kept the visitors close to the DLS par score. After the Powerplay, the Kiwi bowlers found it difficult to curtail the runs but once Ish Sodhi got rid of Suryakumar Yadav, New Zealand had new hope. In the end, it wasn’t enough and the hosts were undone by the rain.

  • 3:59 PM IST

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: The umpires have a look and the inevitable has happened! The game has been called off due to the rain and this match will end as a tie. As a result, India win the three-match T20I series 1-0.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Match has been tied and India won the series. What a great game by the Indian team.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: If the game begins it might help the batters to score more as it would be tough for the bowlers to make grip on the ball.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: It’s still raining in

    Mclean Park.

  • 3:26 PM IST

Published Date: November 22, 2022 4:43 PM IST

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 5:19 PM IST