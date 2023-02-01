Home

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: New Zealand In India, Captain, Vice-Captain India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST February 1, Wednesday

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: India's young top order will be under pressure to deliver in the series-deciding third T20 International against New Zealand here on Wednesday. It would be fair to say the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi has not made their opportunities count in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul.

TOSS – The 3rd T20I match toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – February 01, Wednesday, 7 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips (vc), Finn Allen, Shubman Gill

Allrounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik/Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.