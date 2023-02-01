Home

‘If I Go Down, I Will Go Down on My Terms’, Hardik Pandya Exudes Confidence After Winning Player of the Series Against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya was the most-successful bowler for India with his superb figures of 4/16 as bowl out New Zealand for 66 runs.

Ahmedabad: A sensational maiden T20I century by Shubman Gill (126 not out off 63) followed by a dominating performance by the bowlers led India to a massive 168-run win in the third and final T20I and 2-1 series victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya was the most-successful bowler for India with his superb figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) also picked two wickets each.

For his overall performance in the T20I series, skipper Pandya won the Player of the Series.

‘I don’t mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I’m happy for all of them’, Panday told at the Post-Match Presentation.

On asked of doing things out of the box, the Gujarat Titans skipper said that it’s is way of playing the game and in his captaincy, he keeps things simple and have a simple rule- ‘If I go down, I will go down on my terms’.

”Not to be honest, I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule – If I go down, I will go down on my terms”, he said.

”We’ve spoken about taking challenges. When we played the IPL final, we felt the second innings was more spicy but on this surface today I wanted to make it a normal game because it was a decider. Hence, we batted first. Hopefully, we can continue performing like this”, he further added.