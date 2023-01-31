Home

Ishan Kishan Tries to Rag Prithvi Shaw as Team India Arrives in Ahmedabad for Decider – WATCH

Ind vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Ishan Kishan tried to tease Prithvi Shaw by pulling off his cap, but he failed.

Ahmedabad: Without a doubt, there is a lot of bonhomie in the Indian cricket team. Players treat each other like brothers, family, and friends which is heartwarming. Another heartwarming incident happened when the team arrived in Ahmedabad for the third and final T20I. When the Indian players were being welcomed at the hotel, Ishan Kishan tried to tease Prithvi Shaw by pulling off his cap, but he failed. The trick failed as Prithvi successfully resisted the move. The moment will surely be loved by the fans. The clip was shared by the BCCI and is now going viral.

Hello Ahmedabad 👋 We are here for the third & final T20I of the #INDvNZ series 👏 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gQ1jPEnPvK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2023

Bowling first in Lucknow, India spinners made life difficult for New Zealand with regular wickets and restricted them to 99/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the hosts struggled real before pulling off a win with one ball to spare.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far,” Hardik told after the game. “I don’t mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20.

Earlier, India had lost to New Zealand in the first game that was played at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi. The series decider will be played on February 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.