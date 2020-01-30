Preview

With the series sealed in what was an epic third Twenty20 International against New Zealand, India will be out to experiment in the remaining two matches with the fourth T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma combined to pull off a thrilling win via a Super Over in the third game for a 3-0 lead and a maiden T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

After the third match, captain Virat Kohli admitted that the think-tank will rest a few players and give a go to the youngsters. However, they have a rare chance to blank out a 5-0 sweep in this T20I series, thus etching out a slice of history.

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are waiting for opportunities, with the former expected to get a look-in. So also are Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, who are waiting in the wings. Expect one of Rohit or may be even Kohli to sit out in one of the next two matches.

The final question would be over Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion. While he had an off night in Hamilton, there ought to be thoughts about his workload. He is part of both the ODI and Test squads, and is a shoe-in for the T20 World Cup later on as well.

Weather Report

The humidity for this match is expected to be around 73 per cent with minimal to negligible chances of rain expected.

Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand

What: India vs Australia 2020, 4th T20I

When: January 31

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Time: 12:30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

PITCH REPORT

Compared to Eden Park and Seddon Park, the Sky Stadium is known not to assist batsmen. However, the pitch has improved of late.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (captain)

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson (vice-captain), Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce

All-Rounders – Scott Kuggeleijn and Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah/Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn

SQUADS

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube