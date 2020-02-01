Preview

With the final T20I to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, India skipper would eye a whitewash, whereas the hosts would look to save the blushes when the two sides meet on Sunday. The Kiwis, have been unlucky as they have lost two games via Super Over, games that could have gone either way.

All the hosts would look forward to is win the match and carry the momentum forward in the upcoming ODIs. The Kohli-led side could afford to make changes. It could also be possible that the captain himself sits out.

WEATHER REPORT

The temperature would be around 20°C to 24°C during the game time at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. No rain is expected which means a full forty overs would be on the cards.

Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand

What: India vs Australia 2020, 5th T20I

When: February 2

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Time: 12:30 PM IST

On TV: Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

PITCH REPORT

Compared to Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is known not to assist batsmen. However, the pitch has improved of late.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (Captain)

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson (vice-captain), Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce

All-Rounders – Scott Kuggeleijn and Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Predicted XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn.

India: Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube/Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

SQUADS

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube