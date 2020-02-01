Preview
With the final T20I to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, India skipper would eye a whitewash, whereas the hosts would look to save the blushes when the two sides meet on Sunday. The Kiwis, have been unlucky as they have lost two games via Super Over, games that could have gone either way.
All the hosts would look forward to is win the match and carry the momentum forward in the upcoming ODIs. The Kohli-led side could afford to make changes. It could also be possible that the captain himself sits out.
WEATHER REPORT
The temperature would be around 20°C to 24°C during the game time at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. No rain is expected which means a full forty overs would be on the cards.
IND vs NZ, 5th T20I, Weather Forecast
Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 5th T20I between India and New Zealand
What: India vs Australia 2020, 5th T20I
When: February 2
Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington
Time: 12:30 PM IST
On TV: Star Sports Network
LIVE Streaming: Hotstar
PITCH REPORT
Compared to Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is known not to assist batsmen. However, the pitch has improved of late.
NZ vs IND Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (Captain)
Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson (vice-captain), Ross Taylor and Tom Bruce
All-Rounders – Scott Kuggeleijn and Mitchell Santner
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini
Predicted XI
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn.
India: Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube/Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.
SQUADS
New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett
India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube