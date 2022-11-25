Arshdeep Singh’s Gesture When Captain Shikhar Dhawan Hands Him Maiden ODI Cap | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs NZ: Just as Dhawan gave him the cap, Arshdeep did a thigh-five - which happens to be Dhawan's signature move.

Arshdeep Singh Gesture

Auckland: Moments before the toss, the Indian team got together in a huddle on Friday ahead of the opening ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. In the huddle, captain Shikhar Dhawan presented the maiden ODI cap to young pacer Arshdeep Singh. Just as Dhawan gave him the cap, Arshdeep did a thigh-five – which happens to be Dhawan’s signature move. The Indian stand-in captain seemed impressed with the heartwarming gesture. The gesture between the two Punjabis is winning social space already.

Here is the clip shared by BCCI that is now going viral:

“With this team, we have played a few series earlier as well. It’s a good opportunity for all the youngsters to perform and show their talents. We are very fortunate that we’ve got Indians all over the world and they keep supporting us, we are grateful for it. We’ve got 2 debutants – Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik,” Dhawan said at the toss.

Eyes would surely be on the two debutants. They have already set the social space on fire.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson