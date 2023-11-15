By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs NZ: Delhi Police Warns Citizens For Over Speeding Citing Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century | Check Viral Tweet
New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli slammed his 50th ODI century and surpassed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI tons while playing against New Zealand in the semifinal of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The tweet of Delhi Police is going viral after former India captain Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century, here is the post:
CENTURY OF THE CENTURY!@imVkohli, your 100 is super delightful!
To others: Don’t speed, go slowly. Because you are not Virat Kohli.#ViratKohli#CWC2023#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ghDMEzQE7R
— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 15, 2023
