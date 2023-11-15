Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs NZ: Delhi Police Warns Citizens For Over Speeding Citing Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century | Check Viral Tweet

IND vs NZ: Delhi Police Warns Citizens For Over Speeding Citing Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century | Check Viral Tweet

IND vs NZ: Delhi Police Warns Citizens For Over Speeding Citing Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century | Check Viral Tweet

Published: November 15, 2023 5:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

IND vs NZ: Delhi Police Warns Citizens For Over Speeding Citing Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century | Check Viral Tweet
IND vs NZ: Delhi Police Warns Citizens For Over Speeding Citing Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Century | Check Viral Tweet

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli slammed his 50th ODI century and surpassed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI tons while playing against New Zealand in the semifinal of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Trending Now

The tweet of Delhi Police is going viral after former India captain Kohli smashed his 50th ODI century, here is the post:

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.