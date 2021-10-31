Dubai: Ahead of the do-or-die match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli trended bizarrely on social space on Sunday morning. The hashtag that was trending was #DiwaliAsPerKohli. If one looks at it first up, the individual would get confused for obvious reasons. Kohli had in the past advised fans not to burst crackers during the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Kohli was recently trolled for Diwali Tips on the Pinterest ad.Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs New Zealand, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 31 Sunday
In the self-recorded video, the Indian captain says that this year has been difficult for people across the globe, especially for Indians. Hence, we are all looking forward to Diwali. As Diwali comes closer, he said he would share tips on how to enjoy a meaningful Diwali with family and friends. Also Read - Virat Kohli Fans Bash Twitter User For Disagreeing With His Comments on Mohammed Shami; Attacks His 7-Year-Old Son
Sharing the video, Kohli wrote, “Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile ‘viratkohli’ – link in bio.” Also Read - Not Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant; Manoj Tiwary Wants Ravindra Jadeja at No 4 vs New Zealand in Do-Or-Die Super 12 Game
Kohli would be a key player when India takes on NZ in the must-win Super 12 game on Sunday. Only a win can keep their semis hopes alive. It will not be easy against a formidable NZ outfit.