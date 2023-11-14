Home

IND Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs And Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1 In Mumbai

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs NZ, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

India will expect early wickets from Jasprit Bumrah against New Zealand. (Image: PTI)

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 1: India would like to make it 10 out of 10 when Rohit Sharma’s men take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. This game is a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal that India lost in Manchester. If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored the bulk of runs, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah gave India the best possible starts in bowling. On the other hand, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra has been the find of the tournament with 500-plus runs including three hundreds.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs NZ Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Devon Conway

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rachin Ravindra (VC), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson

Allrounders: Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson

