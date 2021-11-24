IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Predictions India vs New Zealand Test

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand 1st Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs NZ at Green Park: The India vs New Zealand Test IND vs NZ match will start at 9:30 AM IST – November 25. When the two-match series against New Zealand starts at the Greenpark Stadium, Kanpur (November 25), hosts India would look to avenge the defeat of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, the task would not be easy as the upbeat Kiwis will come out all guns blazing in the opening game. India is expected to enter the contest with confidence having beaten New Zealand 3-0 in the recently-concluded T20I series, but an injury to KL Rahul has now meant that the team will be without the services of three top-class batsmen in Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli and Rohit have been rested with an eye on their workload in recent times. In the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in Kohli’s absence and with Rahul now missing, it will be all about Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara rising to the challenge in the middle-order. Here is the India vs New Zealand Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs NZ Probable XIs India vs New Zealand Test , Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs New Zealand Test.Also Read - It's Official. Wheat And Drugs Can Now Reach Afghanistan From India Via Pakistan. Details Here

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur.

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Mayank Agarwal, Devon Conway, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kane Williamson, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Md. Siraj.

Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin, Vice-Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.