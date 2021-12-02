IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Predictions India vs New Zealand Test

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand 2nd Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium: Going into the 2nd Test, two pillars of the Indian batting lineup, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane have their backs against the wall. The two veterans have been woefully short of runs, and both have not scored a single century in the whole of 2021. And the splendid arrival of Shreyas Iyer (where the batter scored a century on debut) has made the selection process tougher. And, to add to all this, skipper Virat Kohli will be back for the 2nd Test, and the question of who will make way for Kohli is one that has hogged the limelight in recent times. For New Zealand, even though the openers did a good job with the bat in the 1st Test, the Kiwi middle order still does not bear a 'confident look'. Veteran Ross Taylor fell cheaply in both innings of the 1st Test, Henry Nicholls looked clueless against spin, and even the legendary Kane Williamson could not kick on and get a big score in both innings. Here is the India vs New Zealand Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs NZ Probable XIs India vs New Zealand Test , Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs New Zealand Test.

TOSS: India vs New Zealand Test toss between New Zealand and India will take place at 9:00 AM IST – December 3.

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Axar Patel.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal/Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj/Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner/Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Sommerville, Ajaz Patel.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.