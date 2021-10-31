IND vs NZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's IND vs NZ at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: India will meet their biggest 'bogey' team New Zealand once again in an ICC event – during the T20 World Cup 2021 match 28 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 31). With Pakistan winning three games on the trot and almost sealing a semi-final spot, only one other team from Group 2 can qualify for the next stage. With Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland being the other sides in the group, many believe either India or New Zealand can go through the semis. Hence, this game is also seen as a virtual knock-out by many. Having lost their respective first games against Pakistan, both teams haven't made a fruitful start to their campaign. Hence, the team management of both camps would be busy finalizing their strategies. India were let down by their bowlers in the last game as Pakistan chased down 152 with all 10 wickets in hands. Hence, some changes are expected in their line-up. On the other hand, the Kiwis gave a tough fight to the Men in Green. However, Asif Ali's staggering cameo took the game away from them. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs NZ Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Martin Guptill, Virat Kohli. KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, James Neesham.