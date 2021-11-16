IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs NZ at Sawai Mansingh Stadium: In the first T20I of the India vs New Zealand T20I series, two cricketing heavyweights will square off against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The India vs New Zealand T20I IND vs NZ match will start at 7 PM IST – November 17. After a rude reality check in the T20 World Cup, India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match series against the Black Caps. The duo in the next 11 months will underline the 'Men In Blue's template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction. With Jasprit Bumah rested for the series, India will be looking to find another pacer, who can consistently clock 140kmph and above. As it was seen in the UAE, the extra pace always comes in handy, bringing Avesh and Mohammad Siraj into the picture. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was not at his best in the UAE, has been given another opportunity to find his A game. Here is the India vs New Zealand T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs NZ Probable XIs India vs New Zealand T20I , Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs New Zealand T20I .

TOSS: India vs New Zealand T20I toss between New Zealand and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – November 17.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma (C), Martin Guptill, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Trent Boult (VC), Ish Sodhi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (Captain), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details, TV Broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – India vs New Zealand T20I / Fantasy Cricket Hints and more.