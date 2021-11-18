IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Predictions India vs New Zealand T20I

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IND vs NZ at JSCA International Stadium: In the second T20I of the series, India vs New Zealand will square off against each other at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi on Friday. The India vs New Zealand T20I IND vs NZ match will start at 7 PM IST – November 19. After managing to hold their nerve in winning the first T20I in Jaipur, India will be looking to seal the three-match T20I series against the Black Caps. The five-wicket win in Jaipur on Wednesday kick-started the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid combination though there were some nervous moments in closing the chase of 165. The hosts can take many positives from the first match in Jaipur. Apart from Sharma's stroke-filled 48 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 2/23, Suryakumar Yadav made great use of the opportunity of batting at number three with a solid 62 off 40 balls while Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well in picking 2/24 in his four overs. Here is the India vs New Zealand T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs NZ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs NZ Probable XIs India vs New Zealand T20I , Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs New Zealand, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs New Zealand T20I .

TOSS: India vs New Zealand T20I toss between New Zealand and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – November 19.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

Batters – Martin Guptill (VC), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Mark Chapman

All-rounders – Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details, TV Broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne.

