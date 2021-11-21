IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Predictions India vs New Zealand T20I

In the third and final T20I of the series, India and New Zealand will square off against each other for one last time in the shorter format this year. The India vs New Zealand T20I IND vs NZ match will start at 7 PM IST – November 21. Having sealed the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, Team India will now be looking to register a series clean-sweep going into the third game of the series at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. But the opportunity is also there for the hosts to try out the bench strength in a dead rubber. Eyes will be on the Eden Gardens, where BCCI President Sourav Ganguly will ring the bell to kickstart proceedings and it needs to be seen whether Rohit and management try out the bench strength.

TOSS: India vs New Zealand T20I toss between New Zealand and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST – November 21.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens.

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

Batters – KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Martin Guptill

All-rounders – Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details, TV Broadcast

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Adam Milne.

