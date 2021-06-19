Ind vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction WTC Final

India, boosted by the sun that has been drying the Hampshire Bowl pitch over the past few days, will hope to dent their biggest threat, New Zealand's swing bowlers, in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final that commences on Friday.

But unlike the Kiwis, who beat England 1-0 in a two-Test series this month, India are devoid of any match practice here and will head into a game of magnitude without any competitive match practice. Virat Kohli's men, therefore, will have to recall all the past experience of playing in England.

India had played Kiwis in the WTC cycle, losing 2-0 in an away series last year. The Kiwis pace bowlers turned out to be unplayable as they ran through India's batting order.

Ahead of the WTC final, there has been talk about how New Zealand’s pace bowlers could again trouble the Indians.

However, Hampshire Bowl pitch’s history of helping spinners as well as the bright sunshine that would leave the surface dry could offer encouragement to Indians who are likely to field two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Whatever be the nature of the pitch, India will have to start well whether they bat or bowl.

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for WTC Final – IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs New Zealand Dream11 Tips, IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs, IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – WTC Final.

TOSS: The World Test Championship final toss between India vs New Zealand will take place at 3 PM IST – June 18.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: R Sharma, C Pujara (VC), R Taylor, K Williamson

All-rounders: R Jadeja, R Ashwin

Bowlers: T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult(C), J Bumrah

IND vs NZ Predicted XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme/T Boult, Ajaj Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

Ind vs NZ SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli ©, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wrdddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohs Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohd Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND Dream11 Team/ NZ Dream11 Team/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – World Test Championship Final/ Online Cricket Tips and more.