EXCLUSIVE | Shubman Gill’s Double Century Doesn’t Shuts Down Ishan Kishan’s Spot in ODI World Cup- Ex India Captain Anjum Chopra

With Gill now being in prime form, he might have cemented a place in the ODI World Cup, surely as an opener. But does that mean Ishan Kishan lose his spot from the team ?

New Delhi: Shubman Gill is in excellent form this year and after a brilliant century against Sri Lanka in the ODI series, the 23-year old smashed a record breaking double century against New Zealand in the recently concluded 1st ODI in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India were unable to find a proper partner for Rohit Sharma at the top of the order and reshuffling were made to the opener spot. With Gill now being in prime form, he might have cemented a place in the ODI World Cup, surely as an opener. But does that mean Ishan Kishan lose his spot from the team ?

‘No, not at all. There is no comparison. Look at Ishan Kishan as an all-rounder. He can open the batting, can bat in the middle-order as keeper batter. India requires a wicket-keeper now at this point of time. Yes there is Kl, but you cannot shut the door on Ishan Kishan as it is not absolutely fair on him’, Ex India Women’s captain Anjum Chopra told in an exclusive interaction with India.com and CricketCountry.

She feels that Ishan Kishan will have an integral part to play at this moment since Rishabh Pant will be out of action for quite a some time after surviving a horrific accident.

‘I was watching a video of Shubman, Rohit and Ishan the other day, they all were having a nice interaction. When you see a team having a nice camaraderie, there is always room for talent and respect for the skill level a player possesses. I think Ishan should be there in the team, specially Rishabh Pant unavailable at this point of time’, she concluded.