India skipper Virat Kohli has a massive fanbase – not just in India, but globally, and that was evident on Friday at Wellington during the fourth T20I against New Zealand when two intruders breached the security and barged into the ground, just to get close to him.

The incident took place during Saini’s over – the second of the New Zealand innings – the intruder entered the field on the third delivery. After security took him away, another intruder got in following the fourth delivery.

Believe Me…This is Not in India,

This is in New Zealand🤩🔥 A Fan Invaded The Pitch

To Meet His Idol ‘King Kohli’❤️💥

This is not the first time an intruder managed to enter the ground during an international cricket match in New Zealand.

Not long back, in 2019, a fan rushed on to the field to touch MS Dhoni‘s feet during the 3rd and final T20 International in Hamilton.

During that incident in February 2019, MS Dhoni warmed hearts when he ensured the Indian flag the man was carrying did not touch the ground.

Meanwhile, India beat the hosts in another thrilling Super Over to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

India pacer Shardul Thakur, who bowled the final over with seven to defend did a good job to restrict the hosts and push the game into a Super Over. The Kiwis crumbled in the final over, where they lost four wickets – three picked by Thakur and one runout.

“It’s very tough especially in the positions we put ourselves into. We have them a chance and they took them with both hands,” Thakur after bagging the Man of the match.