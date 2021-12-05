Mumbai: On the opening day of the second Test, Virat Kohli found himself on the wrong side of the DRS when a close leg-before call – that looked 50:50 went against the India captain. On the third day of the Wankhede Test, history almost repeated itself -the only difference – the DRS favoured Kohli on this occasion. And this poor standard of umpiring has irked the fans, who are now slamming the third umpire, which happens to be Virender Sharma.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score, Day 3 Live Match Today Cricket Updates: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Solid as India's Lead Cross 400-Mark vs New Zealand; Ajaz Patel Picks 12-For at Wankhede

Ajaz Patel, who bagged all 10 wickets in the first innings, was the bowler who once again trapped Kohli in front, playing a similar kind of shot.

Here is how fans reacted:

Imagine if Virat had someone umpiring like Anthony Taylor or Mike Dean💀 Their fans are not even sparing Virender Sharma😭 — Umberla(☂️) (@KudaiTweets) December 5, 2021

Virender sharma escaped this time… — Akshita 👧👧 (@Cricwithakshi) December 5, 2021

Same Delivery Same Inside Edge, Umpire Declined

Kiwis went for DRS! Virender Sharma this time Cleared his Eyes & Ears Ruled in favor of Kohli! Ajaz Proved He is not a One innings Wonder by Taking Mayank & Pujara

And Made Kohli searching for the Ball#NZvIND#NZvsInd #INDvzNZ pic.twitter.com/5a5r6XXWio — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) December 5, 2021