Mumbai, Nov 24: Former national team selector, Jatin Paranjpe on Wednesday was in praise of Delhi Capitals batter, Shreyas Iyer, as the Mumbai cricketer will be making his Test debut in the first Test in Kanpur against New Zealand. Iyer was overlooked for the T20 World Cup but now he is back in the squad for New Zealand's Tour of India.

We have seen him (Shreyas) playing white ball cricket, so I think the majority of people doesn't know that he is a really good red-ball player as well, a modern red ball player and an attacking red ball player," Paranjpe told.

I think, this entire (thing) about making debut at home is a very favourable for any player and it will be advantageous for Shreyas as well, said Paranjpe, who has played four ODIs.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Shreyas will be making his Test debut in Kanpur.

And if they play three spinners, I think it will be even more advantageous because he has brought up on these kinds of tracks so I think I am just hoping that he gets in and if he gets in, I am sure he will do well, Paranjpe said.

“It is a huge opportunity, no doubt about it. It has come through some luck for him, some misfortune for somebody else, but that is the way it goes, he signed off.

The 26-year-old Shreyas, who hails from Mumbai’s Worli area, made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dharamshala in December 2017. He made his T20I debut against New Zealand in New Delhi in November 2017.

