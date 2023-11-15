Top Recommended Stories

AS IT HAPPENED- IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Shami, Kohli, Iyer Power India To Summit Clash

As It Happened - Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to march into the final in Ahmedabad.

Updated: November 16, 2023 8:32 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs New Zealand, ODI WC 2023 Semi-Final 1

As It Happened – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1

India marched into the final of ODI World Cup 2023 with a thrilling 70-run win courtesy tons from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami’s career-best 7/57 on Wednesday against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will face either South Africa or Australia in the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

  • Nov 15, 2023 11:51 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs to march into the final. After Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer’s heroics with the bat, Mohammed Shami took a career-best 7/57 to outfox the opposition. Chasing India’s 397/4, New Zealand were all out for 327 in 48.5 overs.

  • Nov 15, 2023 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Only a partnership can put pressure on Indian bowlers, both Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell are looking to put a partnership to chase the total down.

  • Nov 15, 2023 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: And we have got a news that Pakistan Captain Babar Azam has stepped down as a acaptain, he will be playing as a team member. But he would not be the captain for Pakistan anymore.

  • Nov 15, 2023 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Mohammed Shami takes another WICKET! and this time its was the young batter Rachin Ravindra. Shami feels very comfortable and confident on the field.

  • Nov 15, 2023 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: And that’s as usual how Mohammed Shami begins his spell with a WICKET!!! Devon Conway departs as it was a big outside edge and caught by KL Rahul.

  • Nov 15, 2023 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Virat Kohli broke legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a world cup edition. Virat Kohli surpassed him by scoring 711 runs in ODI World Cup 2023 edition whereas Sachin scored 673 runs in ODI World Cup 2007.

  • Nov 15, 2023 6:17 PM IST

    (On his celebration after reaching the hundred) Kohli said: As I said stuff of dreams. Anushka was sitting right there, Sachin paaji was here too. Difficult to explain this. If I could paint a perfect picture I would want this to be the picture. My life partner, the person I love the most is sitting there, my hero is sitting there and I was able to get the 50th (ODI hundred) in front of all of them and all these stands in Wankhede as well, such a history venue so it was amazing. (Assessing the team’s innings) In a big game you are happy with anything over 330-340. To get close to 400 is amazing. Lot of credit has to go to Shreyas the way he came and batted freely.. Shubman and Rohit at the top, KL finishing with the flurry… I think everyone did their roles to perfection and did the job beautifully for the team. A perfect batting performance but just one half of the game is done. Still got to go out there and be professional with the ball and do the things we have done in the tournament so far.

  • Nov 15, 2023 6:16 PM IST

    “I said in Kolkata, the great man (Sachin Tendulkar) just congratulated me. All this feels like a dream, too good to be true. Feels surreal for me. Again a big game today, I had to play the role I have played throughout the tournament so that the guys around me can go and express themselves. Just glad everything came together so nicely and we put up a great total on the board as well. (On how he gets the consistency going) Most important thing is to make my team win and whatever it takes to do that I am ready to do that. Whether running singles and doubles, hitting boundaries… whatever the team wants me to do. I have been given a role this tournament and I have been trying to play that to the best of my abilities – try to dig deep and bat long so the guys around me can play around me and have that confidence in the later overs where I can dominate with the bat as well,” Virat Kohli said after first innings.

  • Nov 15, 2023 6:09 PM IST

    Fastest World Cup hundreds for India (by balls taken):


    62 – KL Rahul vs NED, Bengaluru, 2023


    63 – Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Delhi, 2023


    67 – Shreyas Iyer vs NZ, Mumbai WS, 2023


    81 – Virender Sehwag v BER, Port of Spain, 2007


    83 – Virat Kohli v BAN, Mirpur, 2011

