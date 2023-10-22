Home

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya’s Absence Upsets The Balance Of The Team, Sunil Gavaskar Reacts To Star All-Rounder’s Injury

Gavaskar asserts that apart from Hardik's batting prowess, India will be missing on his bowling and fielding services as well.

New Delhi: Indian cricketing legend, Sunil Gavaskar reflects on the absence of Hardik Pandya ahead of the crucial encounter against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala. Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the Bangladesh match and that has now put him out of contention against the Kiwis. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England.

“Hardik Panyda’s absence upsets the balance of the team. What Pandya was bringing was his batting ability at number 6 as a finisher. With the way Indian top-order is batting, he was going to get about 8-10 overs to bat. But he was doing so well in those 10-12 overs, which is why his batting aspect will be missed,” Gavaskar told to India Today.

Gavaskar asserts that apart from Hardik’s batting prowess, India will be missing on his bowling and fielding services as well.

“But also the bowling aspect and not to forget his fielding ability. He also brings a certain energy in the field which we can see in the way he runs to the bowler or the captain to try and give his input,” Gavaskar added.

The former India captain feels that either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan should get the nod in place of Pandya as the Men in Blue’s problem against the Kiwis is losing wickets early and that is the reason why depth is required in the batting.

“I would look to pick either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan in the team to strengthen the batting. India’s problem has been losing early wickets against New Zealand’s pacers which is why India needs depth in their batting order,” said Gavaskar.



