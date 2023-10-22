Home

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Prayers and Puja Take Over Dharamshala Ahead Of India-New Zealand Encounter

Before the Men in Blue take the field at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, prayers and poojas are being offered so that the team can perform well.

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Prayers and Puja Take Over Dharmashala Ahead Of India-New Zealand Encounter. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter between India and New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, prayers and pujas have taken over in the Himachal region of Dharamshala. Both India and New Zealand are the only two unbeaten sides so far in the tournament and a win for both the sides will give an upper-hand in the remainder of the league stage matches.

But before the Men in Blue take the field at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, prayers and poojas are being offered so that the team can perform well. Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a key member of the HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) said that before any game a ‘hawan’ is conducted for the smooth completion of the match as prayers are offered to a local deity called Indrunag.

“There is a deity here called Indrunag. Whenever any function happens in this part of the world, be it any home or marriage, a pooja is offered. It is like requesting god to offer her blessings and praying that the function gets concluded nicely,” Dhumal told The Indian Express.

Dhumal also said that a small Puja is conducted in the temple as well.

“That has been the precedent here and everyone follows. We do a small pooja here and another pooja takes place in the temple. The HPCA every year has a Bhandara on April 4. Before this game and a World Cup game, a hawan is done so that our match goes without any problem.”

“And as the match got over, the rain started. We seek God’s blessing that his blessings remain for the game,” he says.

The IPL Chairman also opened up on the recent criticisms of the Dharamshala track. Jos Buttler expressed his displeasure over the pitch and rated it as poor. Dhumal on the other hand, feels the controversy surrounding it is unnecessary.

“I felt it was unnecessary controversy. Those who all played the game were fine with it. They said something before the game but when the same team scored 350 runs, they were fine with the outfield. There are two types of grass here, one is for cold and one is for summer. It has a different shade, one is rai and the other is paspalum grass. People thought it was different, there could be misunderstandings by seeing it. There was a shade issue in the outfield but everything is alright now,” he explains.

