IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Semi-Final: Team India Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of Semi-Final Match Against New Zealand – WATCH

The Men in Blue signed off the league phase with a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands, maintaining their 100% record.

IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023, Semi-Final: Team India Arrive In Mumbai Ahead Of Semi-Final Match Against New Zealand. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Unbeaten Team India have arrived in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 1st Semi-Final clash against New Zealand, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The video of the Indian team, checking out of the Mumbai airport has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Team India arrives at Mumbai airport ahead of ICC World Cup Semi-Final match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 15. pic.twitter.com/OCPmEtKh4v — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

India have been unstoppable so far in the tournament and now they will be up against a Kiwi team, the side which has proven to be a nemesis for the Men in Blue in major tournaments.

But Rohit Sharma and co broke the jinx in this year’s edition, when they ousted New Zealand by 4 wickets after a 20-year gap in ICC tournaments.

New Zealand finished 4th and knocked out Pakistan, Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final match will be a big test for the Indians as they’ve faltered many a times in big tournaments since the last 10 years.

