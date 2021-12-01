Mumbai: India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey squashed all the speculations on India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshewar Pujara’s Test future after both the batters failed to come good in the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Mhambrey made it clear that the Indian team management is backing both Rahane and Pujara ahead of the second Test and it is just a matter of an innings away from getting back in form.Also Read - IND vs NZ: Wasim Jaffer Names Potential Game-Changer for India in Mumbai Test

In Test matches in 2021, Rahane has amassed just 411 runs in 21 innings at an average of 19.57, including only two half-centuries.

In the drawn first Test at Kanpur, Rahane registered scores of 35 and 4, resulting in his Test career average going below 40.

Pujara, on the other hand, is yet to score a century since his knock of 193 against Australia in the 2019 Sydney Test.

Just like Rahane, Pujara was unable to leave an impact in the Kanpur Test, making 26 and 22 in both innings.

“I think with both Ajinkya and Pujara, we know that they have a lot of experience behind them. They played enough cricket and we also know as a team that they are one innings away from coming back into form. So, as a team, everyone is behind them and backing them.

“We know that the value they bring to the team, the experience that they have will come good. So, it is just one innings away from getting back to the form. They have played enough cricket to understand what is expected out of them and what is required to get that going,” said Mhambrey in the virtual press interaction.

(With IANS Inputs)