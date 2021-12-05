Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane was dropped from the side for the second Test after leading the team in the first in Virat Kohli’s absence and the reason was an injury. Kohli’s deputy was dropped because of a minor left hamstring strain he picked up while fielding on the final day of the Kanpur Test. In that Test, Rahane scored 35 and four runs in his two outings.Also Read - Fans Slam Third Umpire After Virat Kohli Survives Similar DRS Leg-Before Call During 2nd Test vs New Zealand Sparks Controversy | SEE POSTS

Ahead of the Test, there were talks that Shreyas Iyer – who got a ton and a fifty in his maiden Test – would top the more experienced Rahane to the side. Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ Live Score 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Match Today Updates: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Solid as India Lead New Zealand by 405 Runs at LUNCH; Ajaz Patel Picks 12-For at Wankhede

During the lunch session on Day three of the second Test, Rahane was seen doing laps around the stadium. That should have come as good news for fans ahead of the South Africa tour. But, fans are now confused if it is a good or a bad news. Also Read - Virat Kohli Gets a Rousing Reception as he Walks Into Bat During 2nd Test at Wankhede vs New Zealand; Video Goes Viral | WATCH