New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is going to result in a draw as the rain continues to play spoilsport on Day 4 in Southampton. The Day 1 of the WTC final was already washed out completely and on Monday the first session didn't take place due to incessant rain. The ICC has already announced that the trophy will be shared amongst two teams in case of a draw result.

Gavaskar said that ICC should find a formula to decide the winner of the World Test Championship if the game gets washed out.

"It seems that the World Test Championship final will end up as a draw and the trophy will be shared. This will be the first time that the trophy will be shared in a final. In football, they have a penalty shoot out or they have some other method to decide a winner. In Tennis, there are five sets and there is a tie-breaker," Sunil Gavaskar told AajTak.

“There must be a formula to pick a winner in case of a drawn World Test Championship final. ICC’s cricket committee should think and then take a decision,” Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand were 101 for 2 at stumps on day three, which too had a delayed start due to wet outfield and also ended early because of bad light.

The situation turned even worse on Day 4 as play called-off without a ball being bowled after incessant rain held up proceedings on Monday.

The rain had washed out the entire opening day and on day two, 64.4 overs of play were possible with bad light prompting frequent interruptions.

The ICC will have to use the reserve sixth day to make up for the lost time as only 141.1 overs have been possible so far in the match.