IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson To Miss 3rd T20I, Tim Southee To Lead In His Absence

Mark Chapman has been in called as replacement for the skipper.

IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson To Miss 3rd T20I, Tim Southee To Lead In His Absence (Credits: Blackcaps/Twitter)

New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to miss the 3rd and the final T20I against India scheduled on Tuesday at Napier. With series on the line for the hosts, veteran pacer Tim Southee will lead the side in his absence as the 32-year-old has to arranged a pre-arranged medical appointment as per a statement by New Zealand cricket.

“Kane’s been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn’t been able to fit into our schedule, head coach Gary Stead said. “The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland.” He added.

Williamson remained top scorer for New Zealand in the 2nd T20 in a losing cause as the hosts were chasing a steep 192. However, Blackcaps never looked comfortable in the chase as the captain termed it as ‘not’ one of their best efforts.

“It was not our best effort. Surya’s innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I’ve ever seen. Some of those shots, I’ve never seen before. They were outstanding, we weren’t upto mark. We didn’t get momentum with the ball, didn’t get enough wickets and didn’t get momentum with the bat either. It was frustrating. Again, I’ll say about Suryakumar, his innings was the difference. It did swing a bit (in the chase) and India did well to get some swing. Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. Sometimes, a special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world” – Williamson said in the post match press conference.