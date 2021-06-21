Former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels that no ‘one-off’ cricket match of ‘incredible importance’ should ever be held in the UK, which is famous for its fickle weather as one is witnessing during the ongoing World Test Championship final. The match between India and New Zealand is staring at a stalemate with barely 140 plus overs of play out of a possible 270 held during the first three days. The English weather played spoilsport once again on Day 4 in a game promising high-quality contest. Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, June 21, Monday, India vs New Zealand Day 4, WTC 2021 Final: Play Called Off

To kill time, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was seen playing table tennis. "It pains me to say it, but a ONE-OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK," Pietersen tweeted taking a dig at the ICC for opting Hampshire Bowl in Southampton as the venue for a marquee final.

For Pietersen, the final of an event like this should always be held in Dubai, where there is minimal chance of weather-related interruptions.

“If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one-off match like this WTC game. Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub! Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium,” the flamboyant former England batsman wrote.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was even more sarcastic in his criticism of ICC.

“Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi,” he tweeted. It meant that “neither the Indian batsmen nor the ICC got their timing right”.

Day 1 of the ongoing final was also abandoned due to rain while Day 2 saw early stumps being called due to bad light. A call on using the Reserve Day will be taken on the fifth afternoon.

Jamieson was New Zealand’s hero on the third day as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests to help the Black Caps seize the initiative in the WTC final.

The 26-year-old Jamieson secured the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli to prevent the skipper from adding to his overnight score of 44. He also dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant (4) before taking the wickets of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in successive balls as India slumped to 217 all out from 92.1 overs.