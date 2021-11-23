Kanpur: India opener KL Rahul has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand starting Thursday. A BCCI source confirmed the news to PTI that Rahul – who did not feature in the last T20I versus NZ – is carrying an injury and that is the reason why he will not feature in the upcoming Test.Also Read - No Glenn Maxwell; Aakash Chopra Picks Players RCB May Retain Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auctions

It is still not known the extent of the injury or the nature of it. This would come as a massive setback for the side as Rahul was in top form. It would now be interesting to see who opens the batting for India against New Zealand in the opening Test. Also Read - Virat Kohli Pampers Cat at Practice Session in Mumbai; Heartwarming Pics go Viral

India batter KL Rahul ruled out of first Test against New Zealand due to injury: BCCI sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2021

Also Read - Ross Taylor Reacts Ahead of 1st Test vs Ajinkya Rahane-Led India at Kanpur

Ajinkya Rahane would be leading the team in the absence of regular Test skipper Virat Kohli, Kohli is set to join the side for the final Test at the Wankhede stadium.

India recently played the Kiwis in the World Test Championship final in which the Kohli-led side lost.

For NZ, they would like to rewrite history. Since their first tour way back in 1955, BlackCaps have never won a Test series in India and that is something they would like to correct. In 34 Tests, NZ has managed to win only two Test matches on Indian soil while 16 have ended in a draw. In the last two series — in 2016 and 2012 — they have lost all the matches.