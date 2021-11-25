IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st Test Match between India and New Zealand at the historic Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Test Live Score- FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer continued to bat sensibly after a brilliant half-century on his Test debut as he and Ravindra Jadeja take Indian cricket team to the safe shores on day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. India take command versus New Zealand on day 1 of the first Test at Green Park. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson is the man again for New Zealand, he picked up his third wicket – India captain – Ajinkya Rahane (35) departs – New Zealand find their way back in the second session of day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand. The first session belongs to the hosts as young opener Gill hits form instantly (in red-ball cricket) as he scored a brilliant half-century to lead India’s dominance against world champions New Zealand at Green Park stadium. Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins Toss, India elect to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer received his debut cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Rahul Dravid Revives Good Old Tradition That Ended When MS Dhoni Took Over Captaincy Duties For India

Live Updates

  • 4:14 PM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: 80 gone, India are now at 241/4. Last 10 overs remaining of the day.
  • 4:07 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: SIX! He takes it on this time and reaps the reward! Again, Ajaz Patel sticks with the fuller and down the leg side plan, Shreyas Iyer dances down and hammers this one over mid-wicket. Goes well over the fence. 12 off this over, a good one for the hosts! India 233/4 in 75 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Today: FOUR! That is too easy for Ravindra Jadeja! Too much time and space for Jadeja as this was bowled flatter and wider outside off, Jadeja goes back and spanks this one through covers. Welcomes runs for India! IND 222/4 vs NZ at Green Park

  • 3:55 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Scorecard, 1st Test LIVE: DRINKS! Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have done really well to take India to safer shores. Both the batters have batted brilliantly and the former also got to his maiden Test fifty. They will look to continue and bat the remaining overs without any fuss. New Zealand bowlers were toiled hard post Tea and will look to break this partnership which is building quite nicely. India 215/4 in 72 overs vs New Zealand

  • 3:35 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Test Live Match Streaming: FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja was leaving all the deliveries that were bowled outside off, this time he is tempted for a drive but gets an outside edge. Southee bowls it full, outside off. Jadeja leans and goes for the drive. The ball goes off the outside edge and flies past the vacant slip cordon for a boundary. IND 210/4 in 69.5 overs vs NZ at Green Park Stadium

  • 3:32 PM IST

    1st Test IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: On middle, Jadeja looks to flick but gets a leading edge to mid-on. He scampers across to the other end. The fielder has a shy at the bowler’s end but misses. There is no one backing up and the batters run two more off overthrows. India cross the 200-mark vs New Zealand

  • 3:27 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Shreyas Iyer Slams Fifty on Test Debut

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: Maiden Test fifty for Shreyas Iyer and on debut too! This was full from Tim Southee, on middle. Iyer pushes it to mid-on and gets to the other end. He raises his bat and is duly applauded by his teammates and the coaching staff. What a knock from the debutant, he took his time but made sure that he converted into something substantial. India 199/4 in 67.1 overs vs New Zealand

  • 3:26 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Today: Change. Well, well, quite an interesting change then. Tim Southee who has been slightly struggling with some injury is brought back into the attack. On middle and leg, flicked to deep square leg for a single. 50-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja with that single. India 195/4 in 66 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Live Score Today IND vs NZ Test: FOUR! Another one, back-to-back boundaries from Shreyas Iyer. Iyer moves to 43 and is closing in on his maiden Test half-century! Fuller from Rachin Ravindra, tossed up, around off, Shreyas Iyer steps out and lofts this one over covers and bags a boundary.