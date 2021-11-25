IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

IND vs NZ Test Live Score- FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer continued to bat sensibly after a brilliant half-century on his Test debut as he and Ravindra Jadeja take Indian cricket team to the safe shores on day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. India take command versus New Zealand on day 1 of the first Test at Green Park. Earlier, Kyle Jamieson is the man again for New Zealand, he picked up his third wicket – India captain – Ajinkya Rahane (35) departs – New Zealand find their way back in the second session of day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand. The first session belongs to the hosts as young opener Gill hits form instantly (in red-ball cricket) as he scored a brilliant half-century to lead India's dominance against world champions New Zealand at Green Park stadium. Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins Toss, India elect to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer received his debut cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test.