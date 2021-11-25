IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st Test Match between India and New Zealand at the historic Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Test Live Score- Young opener Shubman Gill hits form instantly as he smashes a brilliant half-century to lead India’s dominance against world champions New Zealand on day 1 of the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Experienced No.3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara solid at the crease.  OUT! Kyle Jamieson removes Mayank Agarwal  (13) as New Zealand draw first blood against India on day 1 of the first Test. Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins Toss, India elect to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer received his debut cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test. A captain battling an existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out, and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes make for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane’s second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in the first Test starting in Kanpur on Thursday. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Green Park at 9.30 AM IST November 25 Thursday

Live Updates

  • 11:39 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score: Fifty for Shubman Gill! He is back in the team and he starts off nicely. His fourth fifty in Tests and the second one in India. A mature knock from the youngster so far and he would look to build on this. Flighted, around off, clipped through mid-wicket for one. India 80/1 in 26.5 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 11:35 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Test Live Match Score: Spicy turn there! Takes everyone by surprise. Floated, lands fuller around off, the ball hits the deck and spins away massively as Gill defends inside the line and misses. Tom Blundell does well behind the sticks to stop this. IND 79/1 in 25.5 overs vs NZ at Green Park

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ Test Scorecard: Ajaz Patel looks to fire down the leg side as Cheteshwar Pujara was continuously advancing. Pujara though stays back this time and smartly tickles the full ball to fine leg and collects three runs. India 76/1 in 24 overs vs New Zealand

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score- Gill-Pujara Stead ‘The Ship’ For India

  • 11:20 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score Today: FOUR! Just over Kane Williamson at mid-off! Audactiry from Gill in that stroke! Floats it up, on leg. Shubman Gill shimmies down and lifts it towards mid off. Williamson takes a leap but the ball goes just over him and into the fence.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Test Scorecard: FOUR! Beautiful timing on that one! Floats it up from Ajaz Patel, on the middle and leg. Shubman Gill goes back in the crease and punches it past mid-wicket. The timing was excellent and the ball races away to the boundary. India 63/1 in 19.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 11:05 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: FOUR! Nicely played! 10 from the over, a good one for India! Tosses it up from Patel, outside off. Shubman Gill makes room for himself and cuts it very late. The ball races away to a deep backward point in a flash. IND 53/1 in 17 overs vs NZ at Green Park

  • 11:01 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket: SIX! Authoritative stroke from Gill’s blade! 1st SIX of the match! Loopy ball from Ajaz Patel, on the middle. Shubman Gill advances down the track and smashes it with a straight bat over long-on for a maximum. Captain Ajinkya Rahane likes it and applauds the shot from the dugout.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: FOUR! Shubman Gill loves to play on the leg side! This was fuller in length from Tim Southee, on the pads. Gill clears his front leg and flicks it to deep square leg for a boundary. This will release some pressure from Indian batters. India 40/1 in 15.2 overs vs New Zealand

  • 10:48 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Test Cricket at its very best!