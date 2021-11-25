IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st Test Match between India and New Zealand at the historic Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Test Live Score- Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up big wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (26) and well-set Shubman Gill (52) as New Zealand hurt India in the post-lunch session on day 1 of the first Test in Kanpur. The first session belongs to the home side as young opener Gill hits form instantly (in red-ball cricket) as he scored a brilliant half-century to lead India's dominance against world champions New Zealand on day 1 of the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins Toss, India elect to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer received his debut cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test. A captain battling an existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out, and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes make for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane's second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in the first Test starting in Kanpur on Thursday. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.