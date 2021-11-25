IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 1st Test Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Kanpur: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st Test Match between India and New Zealand at the historic Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Check the latest 1st Test Live Score, 1st Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Live Score 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Test Live Score- Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up big wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (26) and well-set Shubman Gill (52) as New Zealand hurt India in the post-lunch session on day 1 of the first Test in Kanpur. The first session belongs to the home side as young opener Gill hits form instantly (in red-ball cricket) as he scored a brilliant half-century to lead India’s dominance against world champions New Zealand on day 1 of the first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Earlier, skipper Ajinkya Rahane wins Toss, India elect to bat against New Zealand in the first Test at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer received his debut cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the first Test. A captain battling an existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out, and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes make for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane’s second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in the first Test starting in Kanpur on Thursday. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: There Was a Bit of Bounce But Pitch Will Still Assist Spinners, Says Cheteshwar Pujara

Live Updates

  • 1:20 PM IST

  • 1:18 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: FOUR! First boundary for Shreyas Iyer in his Test career! Ajaz Patel drops this one short and around off, Iyer has enough time to rock back and whack this one over mid-wicket. A couple of bounces and it goes past the ropes. This will give him confidence, a great start from Shreyas! IND 119/3 in 41 overs vs NZ at Green Park Stadium

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Today Match: Kane Williamson opts for a review for LBW. UltraEdge shows that it is pad first. Ball Tracking shows that the impact is outside off. The on-field decison will stay and New Zealand lose their review. NOT OUT! The Black Caps lose a review now. Around off on a length, the nip-backer this time, it lands and comes in, Rahane looks to defend this one out but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pad. An appeal but the umpire says no. There is a discussion in the Kiwi camp and with one second remaining, they go for the review. UltraEdge shows that it was pad first, but Ball Tracker confirms that the impact was outside off and hence, it will remain not out. India 109/3 in 39.3 overs vs New Zealand

  • 1:05 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Scorecard, Live Cricket Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Massive wicket for New Zealand, Cheteshwar Pujara gone for 26. Tim Southee is the bowler this time! Another wicket falls down and India lose their third. The outswinger has been a delivery that has troubled him in the past and the same delivery proves to be his undoing here. A good start by Pujara but his good work has been cut short. Tim Southee hurls across a good-length delivery, around the fourth stump channel now, the ball lands and shapes away a touch. Cheteshwar Pujara is tempted to put bat on the ball and hangs his bat in defense. The outside edge is induced and Tom Blundell behind the stumps does the rest. India 107/3 in 37.5 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ Test Scorecard: FOUR! Another boundary. Runs have started to flow for India and they look to up the ante here at Green Park. A full toss from Ajaz Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara dances down and just clips this one hard through mid-wicket. A player gives it chase and dives too, but the ball ends up touching the ropes. IND 107/2 in 37 overs vs NZ at Green Park Stadium

  • 12:56 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Test Live Score: FOUR! That is a beautiful shot. 100 up for India too. A half-volley from Ajaz Patel, outside off, given nice flight too, Ajinkya Rahane makes a slight bit of room and just places this through covers. The ball runs away to the ropes. Good signs for India as Rahane finds his touch with the bat.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 1st Test: Another bouncer this time, does not bounce too much, as Cheteshwar Pujara was looking to duck. He just about gets his shoulder underneath the ball as the cherry goes to the keeper behind.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Jamieson’s Seed Castles Gill

  • 12:50 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Cricket Score: FOUR! That’s the first boundary for the Indian skipper – Rahane. He takes on New Zealand’s best bowler in this match – Kyle Jamieson! That will give him some confidence. Short of a length from Jamieson, outside off, does not rise too much, Ajinkya Rahane goes back and punches this through covers. Ajaz Patel chases after this but the ball wins the race to the ropes. 11 runs from Jamieson’s over – a moving over for the hosts. India 95/2 in 34 overs vs New Zealand in Kanpur

  • 12:47 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today Match: RUN, RUN, RUN!’ says Cheteshwar Pujara and they complete two here. A full toss from Ajaz Patel, around off, Pujara gets ahead and pushes this to the left of mid-on. Cheteshwar Pujara wants one and scampers through. The fielder though misfields and they are allowed to get another. First runs after LUNCH! IND 84/2 vs NZ at Green Park Stadium