LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check the latest 2nd Test Live Score, 2nd Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE- Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal lead the Indian cricket team’s steady start against New Zealand on day 1 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai. With the first session getting washed out due to wet outfield, a maximum of 78 overs can be bowled on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that the Indian cricket team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well. Also, check the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live match, India vs New Zealand Live score today, IND vs NZ Test Live video, Live Cricket, 2nd Test Live, IND vs NZ live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test live match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs New Zealand match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live match score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Ruled Out of 2nd Test With Elbow Injury, Tom Latham to Lead

Also Read - IND vs NZ: Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of 2nd Test Due to Niggles

Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Wankhede Stadium at 9.30 AM IST December 3 Friday

Live Updates

  • 1:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, IND vs NZ Live Match: SIX! That is a lovely shot from Mayank Agarwal! Goes all the way. First of the game. Mayank dances down the track and this time gets to the pitch of it. He lofts it over the bowler’s head and over long-off for a maximum.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Updates: EDGY FOUR! Shubman Gill won’t mind though. That went all along the ground. Length and on-off, this lands and moves away. Gill looks to defend, it goes off the outside edge, past the first slip, and into the third man fence. India 40/0 in 12.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 1:15 PM IST

    FOUR! Up and over! Lovely stroke from Shubman Gill’s blade! Steps out and gets to the pitch of the ball. He lofts it over covers, goes inside-out, and bags a boundary. IND 35/0 in 11.5 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 1:07 PM IST

    Live Score Today IND vs NZ 2nd Test: DRINKS! India have got off to a decent start with the bat and will be happy to see off the new ball without losing a wicket. As for New Zealand, the ball really swung in the first over and after that we have seen hints of swing and nothing more. Can New Zealand pick up the first wicket or will the Indian openers keep on gathering runs? India 30/0 in 11 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

  • 12:54 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: In the air…safe! Mayank Agarwal survives! Quicker one from Ajaz Patel, on middle and leg, and this one grips and turns as well. Mayank looks to sweep yet again but is caught on the crease as his shot goes up in the air and lands safely around the square leg region. Single is taken, 3 from the over. IND 29/0 in 9 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ- Gill’s Hat-Trick of Boundaries vs Jamieson

  • 12:48 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score Today, 2nd Test Scorecard: Beaten all ends up! Tim Southee bowls a pearler of an inswinger to end the over, Pitched up, outside off and Gill looks to drive again but this time the ball nips back and goes through the huge gap between bat and pad. End of a maiden from Southee. India 25/0 in 7 overs vs New Zealand in Mumbai

  • 12:37 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ 2nd TEST LIVE: Uppish but in the gap! 4 runs from Jamieson’s over! On middle and tailing back in, Mayank Agarwal clips it through mid-wicket and they come back for the third with ease. Indian openers have come out with a plan and batting with intent so far. How long they can continue like this, will be interesting to see? India 20/0 in 4 overs vs New Zealand in Mumbai

  • 12:23 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Updates, 2nd Test Scorecard: FOUR! Uppish but safe! Shubman Gill has come out with an intent, he’s not allowing Jamieson to settle down here in Mumbai. On the pads yet again from Jamieson and Gill flicks this one in front of square and pick up a boundary. Third boundary of the over – 12 runs from it! IND 12/0 in 2 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 12:17 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score 2021: FOUR! Shubman Gill gets the innings started in fine style. Kyle Jamieson starts off with a half-volley on the pads. Gill plays the drive-through mid-wicket and picks up a boundary. India are up and running now.