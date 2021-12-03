LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE- Ajaz Patel picked up his fourth wicket of the match as he send back Shreyas Iyer (18); New Zealand end dangerous stand between Iyer and Mayank Agarwal. In the post-tea session, Mayank leads India's counter-attack against New Zealand on day 1 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Before that, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel bowled brilliantly to snare big wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (duck) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Shubman Gill (44) to lead New Zealand's fightback on day 1 of the second Test on Friday. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well.

Live Updates

  • 4:10 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: DRINKS! India were cruising after the Tea interval and both, Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal came out with positive intent. Mayank took a liking to William Somerville and hit him out of the park but Ajaz Patel yet again broke the partnership as he got rid of Shreyas Iyer and since then the runs have dried up a bit. This innings is nicely poised, with both teams looking to edge ahead late on Day 1.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score- Ajaz Patel Picks up His Fourth, Shreyas Iyer Departs

  • 4:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Ajaz Patel snares Shreyas Iyer for 18. Ajaz has another one (his fourth wicket of the match) and the Mayank-Iyer stand which was looking dangerous has been broken. This is the straighter one. It is angled into the pads, Iyer looks to defend but it hits the inside edge, then the pad and lobs towards the keeper who takes it. New Zealand will hope this opens the floodgates. India 160/4 in 47.5 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:01 PM IST

    FOUR! Nicely played! Mayank Agarwal has come down hard on William Somerville. A boundary on the leg side now! Down the leg side, Mayank Agarwal sweeps it fine and this one goes to the fine leg fence. IND 156/3 in 47 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: FOUR! Up and over and the 150 is up for Team India! Mayank Agarwal uses his feet again and makes the room as well. He gets to the pitch of it again and lofts it with ease over covers. This is an outstanding innings from the Indian opener so far. Mayank is into the 80s. India 152/3 in 46.5 overs vs New Zealand in Mumbai

  • 3:43 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Cricket Score: Beauty of a delivery! A bye in the end! This lands on off and then turns away sharply. Shreyas Iyer is beaten as he tries to block. The keeper does not collect it cleanly. A single taken. India 147/3 in 46 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test Today: FOUR BYES! Runs are flowing and India won’t mind that. William Somerville changes the angle of attack and comes from around the wicket. He spills this one down the leg side as the ball beats everyone and races away into the fine leg fence.

  • 3:37 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Score and Updates: SIX! All the way! Flighted delivery from William Somerville, on off stump. Mayank Agarwal dances down the track but doesn’t quite get to the pitch of the ball. He still manages to slice it over the wide long-off fence for a maximum. What a shot from Mayank! India 140/3 in 44.3 overs vs New Zealand in Mumbai

  • 3:36 PM IST

    Live Score Toda- Mayank, Iyer Lead India’s Fightback vs New Zealand

  • 3:35 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: FOUR! Two in a row! Brilliant use of the feet from Mayank Agarwal. Tossed up delivery from Ajaz Patel, around off. Mayank Agarwal skips down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball, and lofts it over cover for a boundary. IND 131/3 in 43.3 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium