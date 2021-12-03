LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

IND vs NZ Test LIVE SCORE- Spinner Ajaz Patel bowled a brilliant double-wicket maximum as he up big wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (duck) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) to lead New Zealand's fightback on day 1 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Opener Shubman Gill (44) is gone, Mayank Agarwal is solid at the crease. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai. With the first session getting washed out due to wet outfield, a maximum of 78 overs can be bowled on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that Team India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well.

Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- STAT ATTACK

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ Test Today: Close! Full and straight, gently pushed back towards the bowler. Tim Southee gets a fingertip on the ball and the ball goes on to hit the stumps. Mayank Agarwal is alive to the situation and does well to get back.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: 100 up for Team India! FOUR! Beautiful! Shreyas Iyer plays that really well. It was not very full and it was shaping away. Iyer leans into it and strokes it through covers. Boundary. 10 runs from the over, another good one for the home team.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    FOUR BYES! That does not come off right! Tim Southee looks to bowl the inswinger, this is way down the leg side. Swings away further. Tom Blundell dives but he has no chance. New Zealand letting India off the hook here by giving away such free runs. India 95/3 in 32.3 overs vs New Zealand

  • 2:32 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Pulled away! Way too short from Ajaz Patel, maybe he was worried about Mayank Agarwal coming down the track. Mayank stays back and pulls it over mid-wicket. 10 from the last two balls and this over releases the pressure somewhat. 11 runs from the over. IND 91/3 in 32 overs vs NZ at Wankhede Stadium

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Live Match Score Today IND vs NZ: SIX! Over the fence! Beautiful counter-attacking cricket from Mayank Agarwal. He moves into the 40s. He is set and now needs to make it big. Steps out, makes room, gets to the pitch of it, and lofts it over covers for a maximum. India 87/3 in 31.5 overs vs New Zealand

  • 2:25 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE TODAY- India Stumble, Ajaz Patel ‘Breathes Life’ Into Mumbai Test

  • 2:19 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Score: OUT! LBW! Ajaz Patel snares the “big fish” – Virat Kohli gone for a duck. Mighty close and this is a hair-scratcher for the third umpire but the decision is made and Virat Kohli is out for a duck! On-off and turning in, Kohli looks to stride out and push it out. Kohli misses and the ball raps him on the pads, plumb in front. The visitors’ appeal and the finger is raised but VK reviews it right away. The replays roll in and on UltraEdge we can see that there is bat involved. The third umpire has a good hard look at it and there is no conclusive evidence that the ball hit the bat first. Ball Tracking is then checked and three dots come up. The on-field decision stays and Ajaz Patel is on seventh heaven right now! India 80/3 in 30 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

  • 2:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ Test Today: Review time again! This time from India! Virat Kohli has been given out LBW but he reviews immediately. Seems like there is bat. Taking some time, the umpire has no conclusive evidence if it is bat first or pad. So, the umpire has decided it is pad first, he then went on to tell the umpire to remain with his decision but was later reminded by the on-field umpire to check Ball Tracker.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: NOT OUT! Pushed through quicker, around middle and leg and this one goes on with the arm. Cheteshwar Pujara looks to defend it off the front foot but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Huge appeal from the visitors but turned down and they do take the review. The replays roll in as UltraEdge shows no sign of bat being involved but Ball Tracking confirms that the ball was going on to miss leg stump. New Zealand lose the review as well.