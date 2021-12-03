LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check the latest 2nd Test Live Score, 2nd Test Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Test LIVE SCORE- Spinner Ajaz Patel bowled a brilliant double-wicket maximum as he up big wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (duck) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) to lead New Zealand’s fightback on day 1 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Opener Shubman Gill (44) is gone, Mayank Agarwal is solid at the crease. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai. With the first session getting washed out due to wet outfield, a maximum of 78 overs can be bowled on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that Team India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well. Also, check the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand Live match, India vs New Zealand Live score today, IND vs NZ Test Live video, Live Cricket, 2nd Test Live, IND vs NZ live score, Disney Hotstar+ live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test live match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs New Zealand match, IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live match score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Ruled Out of 2nd Test With Elbow Injury, Tom Latham to Lead