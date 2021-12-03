LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

Mayank Agarwal's fourth Test hundred headlines an exciting day of cricket for fans around the world. He remained unbeaten on 120, while Wriddhiman Saha stays on 25 not out as India finish day 1 at 221/4 against New Zealand in 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ajaz Patel, who picked up a four-for, bowled brilliantly to snare big wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (duck) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Shubman Gill (44), and Shreyas Iyer (18) to lead New Zealand's fightback on day 1 of the second Test on Friday. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well.

Live Updates

  • 5:47 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket: Shubman Gill – “I was batting well and it was an opportunity for me to go big but unfortunately I missed out on this. There wasn’t much in it for the pacers but there was something for the spinners. The oddball was turning and gripping initially but as the match went on, the wicket settled a bit. It’s important to play the line of the ball, if it’s spinning you don’t go with the spin, it’s important to play the line. If it spins too much, you just hope that it doesn’t take your outside edge and you try not to get lbw especially against to left-arm spinners. Unfortunately, I haven’t got a hundred yet in these 10 matches. It’s not because of my concentration, I have been unlucky sometimes or just not been able to convert those. I feel converting hundreds into big ones is actually one of my strengths. (On Mayank’s century) It was a great knock, he didn’t score much in the first match, he came in and played a determined and great innings. To be able to play 250 balls in a day and go not-out is exceptional.”

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test Today: The umpires have a discussion and decide that the light is fading and call Stumps on Day 1. The final session belongs to India completely as they dominated the New Zealand bowlers consistently. Ajaz Patel picked up the sole wicket of the final session for Black Caps, Shreyas Iyer was his victim for 18. After that, Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha made sure that the hosts finish the day calmly with no more damage. The duo stitched an unbeaten stand of 61 runs for the fifth wicket. India 221/4 in 70 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium | Mayank Agarwal 120*, Wriddhiman Saha 25*; Ajaz Patel 4/73

  • 5:32 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Mayank-Saha Bring up 50-Run Stand vs New Zealand

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Live Score Today IND vs NZ- The ‘Big Moment’ For Mayank Agarwal

  • 5:30 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Test Live Cricket Score: SIX! Mayank Agarwal takes the bait but plays a confident shot. Tossed up delivery from Ajaz Patel, on-off. Mayank Agarwal skips down the track and lifts it well over the long-off fence for a maximum. India 221/4 in 69.5 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

  • 5:26 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: DRINKS! Since the last interval, Wriddhiman Saha and Mayank Agarwal have looked in control out there, with the latter bringing up a lovely century. New Zealand bowlers have toiled after they got the fourth wicket and haven’t created much opportunities off late. They will be looking to get a breakthrough before the day ends.

  • 5:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: Tight over from Ajaz Patel, just a single from it! Well that kept low! Pushed through, on middle stump and this one turns away sharply. Wriddhiman Saha just manages to get his bat on it. We’re only 20-odd minutes away from stumps on day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium. IND 208/4 in 66 overs vs NZ

  • 5:08 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test Today: FOUR! Classy cover drive from Mayank Agarwal. A genuine half-volley from Daryl Mitchell, Mayanl leans into the cover drive and gets it through for a boundary. India 204/4 in 62.5 overs vs New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:58 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: 200 comes up for India! Slightly shorter on-off from Ajaz Patel, Mayank Agarwal eases it down to long-off for a single. Brilliant cricket all around. Indian batters have done a decent job here so far. On the other hand, New Zealand bowlers have missed a trick or two by allowing the opposition batters to settle in.