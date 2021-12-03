LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ 2nd Test Match Updates, Day 1 at Wankhede

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE- Mayank Agarwal's fourth Test hundred headlines an exciting day of cricket for fans around the world. He remained unbeaten on 120, while Wriddhiman Saha stays on 25 not out as India finish day 1 at 221/4 against New Zealand in 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ajaz Patel, who picked up a four-for, bowled brilliantly to snare big wickets of India captain Virat Kohli (duck) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Shubman Gill (44), and Shreyas Iyer (18) to lead New Zealand's fightback on day 1 of the second Test on Friday. Earlier, Virat Kohli wins Toss, India opt to bat against New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai. Massive blow for Team India! BCCI confirms that Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test in Mumbai due to a left elbow injury which has troubled him earlier as well. Also Read - Dignified Exit For Ishant Sharma? Minor Hamstring Strain Paves Way For Ajinkya Rahane's Selection in Rainbow Nation