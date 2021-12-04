IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- First innings centurion – Mayank Agarwal (38 not out) and experienced batter – Cheteshwar Pujara (29 not out) take India’s lead beyond 300-mark against New Zealand on day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai on Saturday. Before that, Ravichandran Ashwin’s four-for (4/8), Mohammed Siraj’s triple strikes (3/19) – India bundled out New Zealand (62-All Out) for their lowest ever Test total. Earlier, Siraj triple strikes – Ross Taylor (1), Will Young (4) and captain Tom Latham (10) rock New Zealand as India rattle visitors. Before that, Ajaz Patel of New Zealand entered the record books on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, all-rounder Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs NZ: Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan React on Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal in 2nd Test Between India and New Zealand

Live Updates

  • 6:05 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Shubman Gill’s Injury Update

  • 5:50 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Match Score: For the New Zealand, it would be nothing less than a miracle if they salvage something out of this Test match. All they can do for now is show tremendous character and just not let India go along their merry way. They would hope to pick wickets quickly because that is the only way they would have a slender chance in this game. After the demoralizing batting effort, do they have any fight left in them? We will find out on Day 3, the action begins at (0400 GMT) 9:30 AM IST. Till then, take care and goodbye!

  • 5:46 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Updates: Mayank Agarwal is up for a quick chat. He says that it felt amazing and that innings was all about grit and determination. Adds that he did not change his technique much because it was more of a mental battle. Mentions that he needs to stay positive against the spinners, against someone like Ajaz Patel who was bowling brilliantly so it’s necessary to put them under the pump a bit. Adds that the Indian domestic circuit is very tough and one needs to apply his skills to the maximum in order to do well. Ends by saying that they will look to bat well tomorrow and set a target for the opposition

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score: India Lead New Zealand by 332 Runs at Stumps on Day 2

  • 5:37 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates, 2nd Test LIVE SCORECARD: The umpires are having a chat about the light. After a little discussion, the umpires decide that the light isn’t adequate and that will be it on Day 2. Stumps! We really do not need to mention who this day belongs day! Day 2 just ended but it seems like this Test is heading towards just the one result and that is an India win. After they got to 325, courtesy of a fifty from Axar and a brilliant 150 from Mayank Agarwal, their bowlers demolished the Kiwi batting line-up. They had the choice of enforcing the follow-on but they decided to bat yet again. The lead is now well above 300 and they have all 10 wickets in hand. The question here arises, how many more will India want? Time is not an issue so they could bat for as long as they would like. India 69/0 & 325, lead New Zealand (325) by 332 runs at Wankhede Stadium | Mayank Agarwal 38 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 29 not out

  • 5:36 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: FOUR! Tossed up delivery from William Somerville, on off. Mayank Agarwal skips down the track and crunches it back over the bowler’s head for a boundary. India 68/0 & 325, lead New Zealand (62) by 331 runs at Wankhede

  • 5:19 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 2nd Test Scorecard: Tidy start from William Somerville – 3 from his first over. On the pads, Mayank Agarwal dabs it down towards a short fine leg for a quick single. Ajaz Patel has shy at the bowler’s end but misses and they get an overthrow as well. IND 59/0 & 325 vs NZ (62) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: TWO LEG BYES! Streaky this time from Cheteshwar Pujara. A length ball from Kyle Jamieson, on the hips. Pujara looks to flick but the ball comes off the thigh pads and loops up between the keeper and the leg slip. The ball goes towards fine leg but Ajaz Patel cuts it off nicely and keeps it down to two. IND 53/0 and 325 in 17 overs, lead NZ (62) by 316 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 5:08 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Mayank, Pujara Take India’s Lead Beyond 300-Mark

  • 5:07 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: DRINKS! 50 up for India in 15 overs! India look really comfortable out there. The Black Caps bowlers haven’t really put any pressure on the batters and the only real chance they had of getting a wicket was the LBW appeal a couple of overs ago. They decided not to review it, which turned out to be the wrong decision and both Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are just not being troubled much out there.