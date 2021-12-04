IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- Openers – Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara start solid as India swell their lead against New Zealand in final session of day 2 of the second Test on Saturday. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin’s four-for (4/8), Mohammed Siraj’s triple strikes (3/19) – India bundles out New Zealand (62-All Out) for their lowest ever Test total on day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel picked up a wicket each as New Zealand lose four wickets in the final session on day 2 of the second Test. Earlier, Siraj triple strikes – Ross Taylor (1), Will Young (4) and captain Tom Latham (10) rock New Zealand as India rattle visitors. Before that, Ajaz Patel of New Zealand entered the record books on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, all-rounder Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Stars Aligned For Me to Do it In Mumbai, Says Ajaz Patel

Live Updates

  • 4:48 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Streaming Cricket: SIX! Pujara is batting in a different mode! Dragged down delivery from Ajaz Patel, on the middle. Cheteshwar Pujara uses the crease well as he goes deep inside the crease and lifts it all the way, over the mid-wicket fence. IND 38/0 and 325 in 12 overs, lead NZ (62) by 301 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:40 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Jumbo’s ‘Special Message’ For Ajaz Patel

  • 4:39 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: TOUGH CHANCE! Tossed up delivery from Ajaz Patel, on off. Agarwal gets down the track and hammers it straight back to Ajaz Patel. He leaps up and gets his hands to it but it doesn’t stick. The ball goes to long-off for one. India 26/0 & 325, lead New Zealand (62)

  • 4:24 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: FOUR! Excellent shot! Cheteshwar Pujara gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it past the diving cover fielder for a boundary. India 20/0 & 325, lead New Zealand (62) by 283 runs at Wankhede

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, 2nd Test LIVE: FOUR! Punished! Short ball from Ajaz Patel, outside off. Pujara rocks back and cuts it past point for a boundary. 2nd boundary of the over – 8 from Ajaz Patel’s first over in the second innings. IND 12/0 and 325, lead NZ (62) by 275 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 4:15 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Just angled down the leg side and Mayank Agarwal is underway. On the pads from Southee, tickled away fine and into the fine leg fence. India 4/0 & 325, lead New Zealand (62) by 267 runs at Wankhede

  • 4:12 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India’s second innings underway at Wankhede Stadium. This is going too quick at the moment. Out comes the umpires who stride out to the middle. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease. Mayank will take the strike. Tim Southee will open the attack for New Zealand, let’s play!

  • 4:09 PM IST
    Live Cricket Score: Lowest Tests totals for New Zealand vs India
    62 at Mumbai 2021*
    94 at Hamilton 2002
    100 at Wellington 1981
    101 at Auckland 1968
  • 4:08 PM IST
    IND vs NZ LIVE CRICKET SCORE: STAT ATTACK – Lowest Tests totals against India
    62 NZ, Mumbai 2021*
    79 SA, Nagpur 2015
    81 ENG, Ahmedabad 2021
    82 SL, Chandigarh 1990
  • 3:54 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- New Zealand Fold For 62, Bowlers Put India on Top