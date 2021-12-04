IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- Openers – Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara start solid as India swell their lead against New Zealand in final session of day 2 of the second Test on Saturday. OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin’s four-for (4/8), Mohammed Siraj’s triple strikes (3/19) – India bundles out New Zealand (62-All Out) for their lowest ever Test total on day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel picked up a wicket each as New Zealand lose four wickets in the final session on day 2 of the second Test. Earlier, Siraj triple strikes – Ross Taylor (1), Will Young (4) and captain Tom Latham (10) rock New Zealand as India rattle visitors. Before that, Ajaz Patel of New Zealand entered the record books on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, all-rounder Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Stars Aligned For Me to Do it In Mumbai, Says Ajaz Patel