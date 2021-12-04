IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd Test Match Day 2 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score Today- OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin’s triple strikes dismantle New Zealand’s batting order in the final session on day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. India dominate the proceedings in Mumbai. Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel picked up a wicket each as New Zealand eight six wickets against India on day 2 of the second Test. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj triple strikes – Ross Taylor (1), Will Young (4) and captain Tom Latham (10) rock New Zealand as India rattle visitors. Before that, Ajaz Patel of New Zealand entered the record books on Saturday, becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Team India with the 150-run knock, all-rounder Axar Patel scored his maiden Test half-century. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Creates a Buzz by Asking For Review After Getting Clean Bowled

Live Updates

  • 3:25 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Ravichandran Ashwin is in a hurry to clean up the New Zealand tail now. Tim Southee gone for a DUCK! Ashwin loops it up, around the off pole, and allows the pitch to do the rest. The ball spins in as Tim Southee looks to press forward and poke at it. The ball goes off the inside edge, onto the pads, and loops up towards the short leg. The substitute fielder, Suryakumar Yadav dives forward and takes a good catch. William Somerville walks in at number 10 for New Zealand. NZ 53/8 vs IND (325-All Out) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE TODAY- Ashwin Scalps His 2nd Wicket

  • 3:22 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Ravichandran Ashwin gets his second, Tom Blundell departs for 8. Another good bit of catching and down goes the seventh wicket for New Zealand! Ashwin tosses it up again, on off stump. The ball turns in and Blundell doesn’t really come forward as he looks to push it out. Blundell gets an inside edge, back onto the pads and towards backward short leg. Cheteshwar Pujara takes a good low catch to his right and Blundell’s short resistance comes to an end. New Zealand 53/7 in 19.5 overs vs India at Wankhede

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand: FOUR! Precious runs for New Zealand these. 50 up for them! Tossed up delivery from Jayant Yadav, on middle and leg. Kyle Jamieson plays it with the spin and clips it through wide mid-on for a boundary. 12 runs and a dropped catch – an eventful over comes to an end. NZ 52/6 in 19 overs vs IND (325-All Out) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 3:13 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor delivery from Jayant Yadav, dragged down, on leg stump. Tom Blundell has all the time in the world to rock back and pulls it into the square leg fence. Much needed boundary for Black Caps! New Zealand 46/6 in 18.3 overs vs India at Wankhede

  • 3:10 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today: Dropped! Kyle Jamieson survives, Shubman Gill is the culprit. It wouldn’t have counted anyway as a no-ball is called for overstepping. Slightly shorter, on leg stump. Kyle Jamieson hits it aerially towards short mid-on, where Shubman Gill drops it and the batters scamper through for a run as well. NZ 42/6 in 18.1 overs vs IND (325-All Out) at Wankhede Stadium

  • 3:04 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score: Day 2, Session 3 | We are back for the final session on day 2 of the second Test! Tom Blundell and the new man, Kyle Jamieson are out in the middle. Jayant Yadav has the ball in hand and will finish his incomplete over.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: New Zealand, not sure what can save them at the moment, they are on the mat. They just have the bowling all-rounders to come. They will probably be targeting to somehow avoid the follow-on but that too seems far away. We may see them play a few shots after the break as more than survival, runs is what they need. Do join us to see if the Black Caps can fight back.

  • 2:58 PM IST

  • 2:56 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- India Bowlers Dismantle New Zealand on Day 2