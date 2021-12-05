IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. IND vs NZ Live Score- OUT! ‘Milestone man’ Ajaz Patel picks up two big wickets on day 3 morning as he sends back well-set Mayank Agarwal (62) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47) back to the pavilion but India’s lead cross 375-mark in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Captain Virat Kohli joins Shubman Gill at the crease. Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel had an unforgettable afternoon when he entered the annals of Test cricket history with a 10-wicket haul but Indian bowlers made it a forgettable evening for him as well as his team by dismissing the visitors for a paltry 62, taking a massive stride towards a series victory. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Virat Kohli Gets a Rousing Reception as he Walks Into Bat During 2nd Test at Wankhede vs New Zealand; Video Goes Viral | WATCH