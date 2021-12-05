IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. IND vs NZ Live Score- OUT! 'Milestone man' Ajaz Patel picks up two big wickets on day 3 morning as he sends back well-set Mayank Agarwal (62) and Cheteshwar Pujara (47) back to the pavilion but India's lead cross 375-mark in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Captain Virat Kohli joins Shubman Gill at the crease. Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel had an unforgettable afternoon when he entered the annals of Test cricket history with a 10-wicket haul but Indian bowlers made it a forgettable evening for him as well as his team by dismissing the visitors for a paltry 62, taking a massive stride towards a series victory.

Live Updates

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ Test Today: FOUR! Gill dictating terms! Short ball from Jamieson, this time outside off- Shubman Gill backs away and slaps it wide of the diving mid-off fielder for a boundary. These runs will pinch New Zealand, India are running away with the game and it’s becoming incredibly tough for the Black Caps! India 325 & 127/2, lead New Zealand (62) by 390 runs at Wankhede

  • 11:04 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Ajaz Gets His 12th Wickets, Pujara Departs

  • 11:02 AM IST

    IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Updates: FOUR! Top shot! Short ball from Tim Southee, around leg stump. Shubman Gill makes room and pulls it through mid-wicket and picks up a boundary.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ, 2nd Test Scorecard: OUT! Ajaz Patel is the man again for New Zealand, Cheteshwar Pujara has to go back 3 runs short of his half-century. 12 out of 12 for Ajaz – what a match he’s having at Wankhede. Nicely tossed delivery from Ajaz Patel, slower through the air and spun just enough to catch Pujara’s edge. Despite playing with the soft hands, Pujara nicks the ball that carried to Ross Taylor who was standing at slip. Meanwhile, the third umpire had to intervene after Taylor claims it to be a fair catch. Taylor’s shadow was obscuring a perfect vision. After several looks, umpire Virender Sharma rules the decision in favour of the visiting side. Pujara gone! IND 115/2 and 325 in 35.5 overs, lead NZ (62) by 378 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:49 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Match Updates: DRINKS! India continue to strengthen their hold on this game. Mayank and Pujara started off nicely and took the lead over 350. Ajaz Patel though has gotten the sole wicket for the Kiwis and since then, the Kiwis have a different energy about them. They though will hope for a few more wickets quickly. India on the other hand, will just keep batting.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score Today, 2nd Test LIVE: NOT OUT! What a fantastic review from Cheteshwar Pujara! This is looked out from the naked eye but Pujara survives. Tossed up delivery from Ajaz Patel, on off and turning away slightly. Pujara strides out to defend but gets rapped on the pads. Ajaz Patel appeals and the umpire raises his finger. The review is taken and UltraEdge confirms that there’s no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it’s pitching in line, the impact is in line but it was just spinning enough to miss the off stump. India 325 & 113/1, lead New Zealand (62) by 376 runs at Wankhede

  • 10:34 AM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Ajaz Strikes, ‘Well-Set’ Mayank Departs

  • 10:33 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: OUT! ONE SHOT TOO MANY! Mayank Agarwal holes out at 62! 11th wicket in the game for Ajaz Patel and New Zealand finally managed to get a breakthrough. It is tossed-up delivery, Mayank Agarwal comes down the track again and looks to go over long-off this time. The ball though just turns a bit and hence, it is more off the outer half. Young at long-off moves to his left and takes it. Another classy inning by Mayank Agarwal. Kiwis will hope this opens the floodgates. IND 107/1 and 325 in 31.3 overs, lead NZ (62) by 370 runs at Wankhede Stadium

  • 10:31 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand Test Live Score: FOUR! Glorious Stroke! Mayank continues to stamp his authority against spin. Lovely use of the feet once again makes room and lifts it over covers for a boundary. Ajaz Patel is under the pump now!

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: PUT DOWN! That had to stick. It came back like a rocket. Mayank Agarwal steps out and makes it into a half volley. He drills it back towards the bowler who sticks his right hand out but the ball bursts through and rolls towards mid-on. India 325 & 101/0 in 29.5 overs, lead New Zealand (62) by 364 runs at Wankhede