IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today, 2nd Test Day 3 CRICKET UPDATES

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai. Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score, IND vs NZ Live Match, India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Live Score IND vs NZ 2021, and Today cricket updates here. Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel had an unforgettable afternoon when he entered the annals of Test cricket history with a 10-wicket haul but Indian bowlers made it a forgettable evening for him as well as his team by dismissing the visitors for a paltry 62, taking a massive stride towards a series victory. By the end of the day, India were 69 for no loss in their second innings with Virat Kohli deciding against enforcing the follow-on in second and final Test. Cheteshwar Pujara, coming out to open in place of an injured Shubman Gill, looked good during his 29 not out while Mayank Agarwal, after his fine 150 in India’s first innings total of 325, remained unbeaten on 38. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Test Live Score and IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Ind vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal Reveals How he Successfully Played Ajaz Patel During 2nd Test at Wankhede

Live Updates

    Live Score IND vs NZ- Last Minute ‘Pep Talk’

    Live Score IND vs NZ 2nd Test: PITCH REPORT – Murali Kartik and Deep Dasgupta are pitchside. They say that 16 wickets fell on Day 2 and the pitch is not necessarily a spinner’s paradise right now. The best way to counter the turn for a batter is to use his feet just like Mayank Agarwal did and unsettle the bowler. The batters will find it difficult to get going but if they spend enough time, runs can be scored.

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Today: The Black Caps, on the back of a historical bowling display from Ajaz Patel, kept the hosts to a score of under 350. Their batting though left a lot to ponder as the visitors were bundled out for just 62. Not having picked up a single Indian wicket yet in the second innings means that today could be another long and hard day for New Zealand. Can they stage a miraculous comeback? We’ll have to wait and watch.

    IND vs NZ Live Score- Warm Welcome From Wankhede

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs NZ Test LIVE: Day 3, Session 1 | Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand. Day 2 moved at a rapid pace as 16 wickets fell in the day. After a mini-collapse with the bat, the Indian bowlers came out with fire in their belly and put on a stunning display as they bundled out the Kiwis for their lowest Test score against India. The hosts have the match firmly in their grip as they stretched their lead to 332 runs and it’ll be interesting to see how long they decide to bat as a lot of time is still left in this match.

