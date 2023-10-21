Home

IND Vs NZ Live Streaming For Free: How To Watch India Vs New Zealand Today’s World Cup Match 21th Live Telecast On Mobile APP, TV And Laptop

IND vs NZ Live Streaming for Free Mobile APP, TV and Laptop: Check Date, Check the Date, Time, Venue and Free Live Streaming Details of India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs NZ (credit: Twitter)

India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming for Free, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on Tom Latham’s New Zealand in match 21 of the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, on October 22. Currently, both teams are sitting on the top of the points table and have not faced a single defeat. The winner of this match will not only keep their undefeated win streak alive in the tournament but will also secure the top spot with 10 points. The rivalry between the sides is iconic too, the black caps have not lost to the Men in Blue in an ICC tournament in the past 20 years. Rohit Sharma and co would like to put an end to this losing streak too.

Here are the details of when, where, and how to watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match 21st between India and South Africa online on Mobile Apps, TV, and laptops.

When will the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played on Saturday, October 22 at 2 pm IST.

Where will the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The match (IND vs NZ) will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

On which TV channel will the match (IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023) be telecast live Free in India?

The match (IND vs NZ )will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and Where to Watch IND vs NZ match Free Live Streaming On Mobile APP in India?

IND vs NZ Cricket Match Free Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

