Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Gill Scores Fifty; New Zealand On Backfoot
live

LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Gill Scores Fifty; New Zealand On Backfoot

LIVE Updates - Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit Sharma's men would start favourites at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: November 15, 2023 3:04 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs NZ, Ind vs NZ updates, Ind vs NZ live updates, Ind vs NZ live. Ind vs NZ online updates, Ind vs NZ live online updates, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live updates, India vs New Zealand live, India vs New Zealand live cricket updates, India vs New Zealand live updates online, ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-Final 1, Wankhede, Mumbai, ODI World Cup 2023 Updates, ODI WC 2023 Live Updates, ODI CWC 2023 Live, Cricket News
India vs New Zealand, ODI WC 2023 Semi-Final 1

LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1

With the group stages done and dusted, the focus shifts to the knockouts where India take on New Zealand in semi-final 1 on Wednesday at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Given their unbeaten streak, Rohit Sharma and Co. would start overwhelming favourites. But again, they would remember that this is the very team that knocked India out in 2019. NZ captain Kane Williamson would hold the key for his side with his experience.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 15, 2023 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Shubman Gill smashes half-century. New Zealand are on the backfoot.

  • Nov 15, 2023 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have kept the run rate high and are scoring briskly.

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:48 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee in Overs 1-10 in ODIs


    Runs: 89


    Balls: 135


    Dismissals: 5


    Avg: 17.8


    SR: 65.9

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit departs after getting India off to a blazing start in the semi-final against New Zealand in Wankhede.

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit Sharma broke West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle’s record of most sixes in ODI World Cups.

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit is dealing in boundaries at the moment. Gill can afford to take his time now.

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – IND vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit and Gill get India off to a flier in Wankhede. The Blackcaps are being taken to the cleaners by the Indian openers.

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit Sharma scored 10 runs in the first over off Trent Boult, its quite interesting to watch Rohit Sharma play aggresively in the semi final.

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit Sharma looks dangerous today as he smashed back to back fours in the first over.

  • Nov 15, 2023 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: And the opening batters are on the ground, both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and New Zealand’s Trent Boult as ready for his first spell in the match.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.