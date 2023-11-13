LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Hesson Tips Wankhede Factor to Aid KIWIS!

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates - Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Rohit Sharma's men would start favourites at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: November 13, 2023 5:49 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

With the group stages done and dusted, the focus shifts to the knockouts where India take on New Zealand in semi-final 1 on Wednesday at the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Given their unbeaten streak, Rohit Sharma and Co. would start overwhelming favourites. But again, they would remember that this is the very team that knocked India out in 2019. NZ captain Kane Williamson would hold the key for his side with his experience.

Live Updates

  • Nov 13, 2023 5:49 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: “The Wankhede is actually a good ground for New Zealand. If you’re going to play India at any ground, Mumbai is not a bad one. I think our bowling attack will get some bounce there. So therefore if we get bounce, we’ve got to take early wickets,” Mike Hesson said.
  • Nov 13, 2023 5:45 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: “Look, there is nothing which has changed from 2019 to 2023. There were so many changes that happened in 2019 as compared to the least amount of changes that has happened in 2023,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.
  • Nov 13, 2023 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Kane Williamson would hope he can rise to the occasion and bring all his experience to the table. He is very much capable of that.

  • Nov 13, 2023 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: The same strip where Maxwell hit 201* would be used. This also means spinners would be bowling to the shorter side of the ground.

  • Nov 13, 2023 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: “Remember, the present moment is like a perfect shot – it’s all you’ve got. Stay in it. Your routine is your ritual – it’s what turns pressure into performance. Stick to it, but don’t be afraid to throw in a googly and adapt when the situation demands,” Abhinav Bindra wrote on X.

  • Nov 13, 2023 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: As has been the tradition this World Cup, the coaches – Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey – went to see the Wankhede pitch first thing after landing in Mumbai.

  • Nov 13, 2023 5:03 PM IST

    Dravid Takes Centrestage!

  • Nov 13, 2023 5:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: The Indian coaching staff reaches Wankhede. Rahul Dravid and others in discussion with the curator and currently looking at the pitch.

  • Nov 13, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Ind vs NZ, ODI WC 2023 S/F 1: Meanwhile, Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has resigned after the team’s poor show in ODI World Cup 2023.

  • Nov 13, 2023 4:12 PM IST

    HITMAN arrives!

